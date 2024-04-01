Previous
Alphabet by rensala
Alphabet

I had a little nosey around the nursery we prepared for the twins and lo and behold, some John Lewis wooden building blocks from the 50s. They are going to have fun with these when they next come😊
1st April 2024

Renee Salamon

Beverley ace
Lots of fun for all!
April 1st, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
What a lovely set!
April 1st, 2024  
gloria jones
Sweet!
Sweet!
April 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such fabulous blocks.
April 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Good one
Good one
April 1st, 2024  
Dawn ace
Such cool blocks so much nicer than plastic
April 1st, 2024  
Ingrid
I can see that you had fun with them already! I like your tower!
We have them at school and the kids love them!
April 1st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Cool shot.
Cool shot.
April 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done ! for April words !
April 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
They should love them - great shot of them too.
April 1st, 2024  
KV ace
Good one! This is the first thing I thought about when I heard the April WOD.
April 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colourful blocks.
April 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Love those blocks! Nicely captured.
April 1st, 2024  
