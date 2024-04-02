Previous
Around by rensala
Photo 772

Around

Lots of plants growing around snd about this beautiful sculpture of Pisces Major by Jesse Watkins (1899-1970) in front of the Royal Free Hospital. I can’t help myself, I always take a shot.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
211% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty and unique looking sculpture.
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise