Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 772
Around
Lots of plants growing around snd about this beautiful sculpture of Pisces Major by Jesse Watkins (1899-1970) in front of the Royal Free Hospital. I can’t help myself, I always take a shot.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2138
photos
171
followers
195
following
211% complete
View this month »
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
Latest from all albums
751
770
612
752
771
613
753
772
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd April 2024 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
around
,
april24words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty and unique looking sculpture.
April 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close