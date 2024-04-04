Previous
Abstract Aquamarine by rensala
Photo 774

Abstract Aquamarine

A lot of faffing with a painting at my hairdresser’s home today
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting abstract.
April 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely abstract.
April 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful abstract and colours.
April 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Awesome
April 4th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Lovely colours
April 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise