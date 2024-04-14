Previous
Arc by rensala
Arc

Not too many arcs around the house! But lying on my sunbed today in the garden, I looked up at the pergola’s burgeoning wisteria and hey presto, lots of arcs 😊 they should be in full bloom in a couple of weeks I think
Renee Salamon

Diana
How interesting, we have similar pergolas and a part came down in the storm last weekend. Unfortunately no wisteria ;-)
April 14th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
@ludwigsdiana blunt have been a big storm! we cut our wisteria right back last autumn as it was rampant - it'll be interesting to see how strong it comes back
April 14th, 2024  
Mags
So nice!
April 14th, 2024  
william wooderson
Ha! Nothing wrong with a good arc 😀
April 14th, 2024  
