Photo 785
Above
Beautiful early morning sunrise looking out above the rooftops this morning. Always hard sleeping in when hubby is away. He’s on the journey home now but we have really high winds so hopefully he won’t be delayed or rerouted.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
4
1
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
7
4
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
15th April 2024 6:02am
above
rooftops
april24words
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely moody image.
April 15th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely low light capture
April 15th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
How beautiful, this image of "first morning light"! (On my feed, my British friends are all checking in this morning and are reporting the same, rough weather!)
April 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely low light capture.
April 15th, 2024
