21 / 365
Art
I saw this mural in Mason’s Yard, London yesterday after a visit to the White Cube Gallery which is where John Lennon met Yoko Ono.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
239
photos
110
followers
230
following
Tags
mural
,
art
,
may22words
Mags
ace
Very cool!
May 5th, 2022
JudyG
ace
Great mural. I didn't know they met there. I am very close to the Bermondsey White Cube and have seen some wonderful exhibitions there
May 5th, 2022
