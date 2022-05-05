Previous
I saw this mural in Mason’s Yard, London yesterday after a visit to the White Cube Gallery which is where John Lennon met Yoko Ono.
Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Mags ace
Very cool!
May 5th, 2022  
JudyG ace
Great mural. I didn't know they met there. I am very close to the Bermondsey White Cube and have seen some wonderful exhibitions there
May 5th, 2022  
