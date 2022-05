Milan, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele Ii

All I can say is wow - beautiful architecture, shops, restaurants and a step away from Il Duomo. It’s Italy's oldest active shopping gallery and a major landmark of Milan, housed within a four-story double arcade in the centre of town. A little history …. It’s named after Victor Emmanuel II, the first king of the Kingdom of Italy and was designed in 1861 and built by architect Giuseppe Mengoni between 1865 and 1877.