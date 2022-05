Milan - Il Duomo by Night

We arrived at lunchtime and have walked the streets of Milan til our feet ached. And of course to digest the massive (and delicious) pizza we both almost managed to finish. Our hotel is very close to Il Duomo and we saved that til lady to see it by night. I read that it took six centuries to entirely finish the works to this the biggest church in Italy. Technically St Peter’s is in the Vatican.