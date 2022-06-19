Previous
Wine Tasting, Depressa by rensala
48 / 365

This was definitely the best part I’ve T the outing, especially the sparkling rosé we were served at the very last. We managed to down a few glasses of that with no difficulty and even ordered some to be sent home.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

