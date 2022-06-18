Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
47 / 365
Capparis Spinosa, Gagliano del Capo
This is my first encounter with a Caper bush and its beautiful flower which grows abundantly in this southern part of Italy. I never knew that a caper is actually a fruit but is classed as a spice.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
351
photos
119
followers
240
following
12% complete
View this month »
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Latest from all albums
134
166
135
167
46
136
47
168
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th June 2022 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
italy
,
spice
Maggiemae
ace
A beautiful flower indeed! One wonders where the capers are!
June 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close