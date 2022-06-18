Previous
Capparis Spinosa, Gagliano del Capo by rensala
Capparis Spinosa, Gagliano del Capo

This is my first encounter with a Caper bush and its beautiful flower which grows abundantly in this southern part of Italy. I never knew that a caper is actually a fruit but is classed as a spice.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Maggiemae ace
A beautiful flower indeed! One wonders where the capers are!
June 18th, 2022  
