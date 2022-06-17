Sign up
Cafe Lecce
Nothing like coffee Italian style
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
coffee
cafe
italy
Mags
ace
Nice composition! Was it tasty? =)
June 17th, 2022
william wooderson
Speaking from experience, you're so right!! Fav.
June 17th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh yes!
June 17th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
my hubby loved it - I’m not a coffee drinker so I stuck to the ProSecco
June 17th, 2022
