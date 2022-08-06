Sign up
The Distance - with strings attached
Abstract 6 in my 365 album was based on this Cornelia Parker’s ‘The Distance’ shot in May at Tate Britain - and her work is of course inspired by Rodin’s The Kiss.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
sculpture
Maggiemae
ace
A well known sculpture and so real - total devotion,... Have you modified this?
August 8th, 2022
