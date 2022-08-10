Previous
warmth - 10 by rensala
74 / 365

warmth - 10

with the extreme heat we are experiencing here in London it’s hard to imagine we’ll need log fires for warmth soon
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Mags ace
A lovely capture! We can always do something to get warm when it's cold... but once you're stripped down to your skivvies in the heat - without AC - you're SOL.
August 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice cosy glow. We were only discussing ordering wood for the wood burner last night.
August 9th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks very cosy.
August 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great shot, we are using them atm ;-)
August 9th, 2022  
