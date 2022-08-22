Previous
loss - 22 by rensala
loss - 22

Last portrait I took of our dearest friend on his birthday in June last year - we lost him too soon a few weeks ago.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Mags ace
It's a very nice portrait and I love your processing.
August 23rd, 2022  
