Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
87 / 365
loss - 22
Last portrait I took of our dearest friend on his birthday in June last year - we lost him too soon a few weeks ago.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
503
photos
125
followers
248
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Latest from all albums
231
85
182
232
86
183
233
87
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
16th June 2021 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
aug22words
Mags
ace
It's a very nice portrait and I love your processing.
August 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close