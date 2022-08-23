Previous
friendship -23 by rensala
88 / 365

friendship -23

Not my photo, but I’m in it - taken on the day after our son’s wedding - these are all friends we have met when our son was 3 and they all have children the same age.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
