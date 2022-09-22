Previous
It’s okay to dream … by rensala
It’s okay to dream …

… about our time in Barbados before the pandemic. Seems like a very long time ago and so much has happened since then.
Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Call me Joe ace
Beautiful capture- posted also same thing❤️👌
September 22nd, 2022  
