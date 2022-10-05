Sign up
122 / 365
Deciduous - 5
We went for a lovely walk around the grounds at Braziers Park where the autumn leaves were already on the ground. The woods even had great play area for both young and old.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
trees
woods
autumn
oct22words
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks and sounds very inviting but would have to pass on the cold shower.
October 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Still looking very green and lovely.
October 5th, 2022
