123 / 365
Leaves - 6
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
,
birdbath
,
oct22words
Inga Johansson
ace
Looks like a globe with the continents floating. My bird bath is also a good photo oportunity :)
October 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How interesting - at first, like
@keramin
I thought it was a globe with the continent illuminated. but now on closer look I can identify the fir
October 6th, 2022
