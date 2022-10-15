Sign up
Going back into the archives for today’s topic, this was shot in Kew Gardens. My young friend is quite the gymnast. I had a go and it wasn’t as easy as it looked.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
7
2
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
October 15th, 2022
Monica
So fun!
October 15th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great fun and capture.
October 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a great action shot and big jump.
October 15th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Great action shot!
October 15th, 2022
Leli
ace
Beautifully captured.
October 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
Super action capture!
October 15th, 2022
