Previous
Next
Footsteps - 14 by rensala
133 / 365

Footsteps - 14

The topic helped me dream of the last time I made footsteps in the sand😊
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gteat footsteps and such a long shadow!
October 15th, 2022  
Babs ace
Feet going in every direction. You have very long legs Renee, ha ha.
October 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise