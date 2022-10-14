Sign up
133 / 365
Footsteps - 14
The topic helped me dream of the last time I made footsteps in the sand😊
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Tags
beach
footsteps
oct22words
Diana
Gteat footsteps and such a long shadow!
October 15th, 2022
Babs
Feet going in every direction. You have very long legs Renee, ha ha.
October 15th, 2022
