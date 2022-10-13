Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
132 / 365
Bird - 13
Saw this starling in a supermarket car park - he had lovely colouring and made this interesting shadow - I cheated a bit on the word of the day as haven’t seen any multiples of birds recently.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
653
photos
133
followers
255
following
36% complete
View this month »
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Latest from all albums
283
131
234
235
284
285
132
236
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th October 2022 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
oct22words
Lesley
ace
Lovely. My sister and I today were discussing the decline of starlings in our local area, and how much we miss them.
October 13th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@tinley23
I agree, we hardly see them either - although during Covid, not 1 but 3 starlings got into our loft space and then found their way into the house, one at a time, through a downright on our first floor landing. It was quite a day!
October 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
The shadow looks like a cloak. We usually have a family of squawking starlings in our garden but not this year.
October 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close