Previous
Next
Bird - 13 by rensala
132 / 365

Bird - 13

Saw this starling in a supermarket car park - he had lovely colouring and made this interesting shadow - I cheated a bit on the word of the day as haven’t seen any multiples of birds recently.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely. My sister and I today were discussing the decline of starlings in our local area, and how much we miss them.
October 13th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@tinley23 I agree, we hardly see them either - although during Covid, not 1 but 3 starlings got into our loft space and then found their way into the house, one at a time, through a downright on our first floor landing. It was quite a day!
October 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The shadow looks like a cloak. We usually have a family of squawking starlings in our garden but not this year.
October 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise