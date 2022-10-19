Sign up
Reflections- 19
Reflections at the Maria Bartuszova exhibition at Tate Modern (
https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-modern/maria-bartuszova/exhibition-guide).
Her early plaster sculptures evoke natural and living forms such as dew drips and wheat grains.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
reflections
oct22words
bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 19th, 2022
