Previous
Next
Reflections- 19 by rensala
138 / 365

Reflections- 19

Reflections at the Maria Bartuszova exhibition at Tate Modern ( https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-modern/maria-bartuszova/exhibition-guide). Her early plaster sculptures evoke natural and living forms such as dew drips and wheat grains.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise