Previous
Illusions by rensala
356 / 365

Illusions

Outdoor Sculptures by Argentina artist Tomas Saraceno as part of an exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery London. I didn’t get to go inside but may venture there soon. I’m just not sure about encountering lots of insects!

https://www.dezeen.com/2023/06/02/tomas-saraceno-transforms-serpentine-gallery-to-welcome-all-species-design/
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool!
June 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Curious pairs, interesting use of light and shadows and silhouettes.
June 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise