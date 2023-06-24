Sign up
Previous
356 / 365
Illusions
Outdoor Sculptures by Argentina artist Tomas Saraceno as part of an exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery London. I didn’t get to go inside but may venture there soon. I’m just not sure about encountering lots of insects!
https://www.dezeen.com/2023/06/02/tomas-saraceno-transforms-serpentine-gallery-to-welcome-all-species-design/
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Renee Salamon
Mags
ace
Very cool!
June 24th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Curious pairs, interesting use of light and shadows and silhouettes.
June 24th, 2023
