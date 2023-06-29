Previous
Not a Snail by rensala
Not a Snail

… a Hypericum flower, by another name
Aaronsbeard St John’s Wort, which I particularly like as my son is called Aaron and he has a lovely beard
29th June 2023

Mags ace
Bright and beautiful!
June 29th, 2023  
