Previous
361 / 365
Not a Snail
… a Hypericum flower, by another name
Aaronsbeard St John’s Wort, which I particularly like as my son is called Aaron and he has a lovely beard
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
1
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1401
photos
164
followers
226
following
98% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th June 2023 7:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
yellow
,
flower
Mags
ace
Bright and beautiful!
June 29th, 2023
