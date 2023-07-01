Sign up
Pots & Pans (1)
To kick off the July words, I found this shot in my archives which was taken of me a while back when I was cooking for an event. I've had fun turning into an illustration.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
potsandpans
,
july232words
Bucktree
ace
Wow. You have a lot going on there Chef.
July 3rd, 2023
