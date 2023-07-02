Out & About (28)

Sign up
This is the spectacular ceiling of Kings X Station - funny I’ve never really noticed it before. I think 365 is definitely making me more observant and aware of my surroundings😊
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Tags
b&w
,
and
,
out
,
about
,
july23words
