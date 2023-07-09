Sign up
Previous
Photo 371
Music (19)
We were at a bar mitzvah party yesterday (at a golf club) - the group was outstanding and all the kids were bopping to the music
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
101% complete
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
552
553
369
503
370
554
504
371
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th July 2023 6:53pm
Tags
music
,
july23words
Diana
ace
That looks like a wild and colourful party, hope you were boping too!
July 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Colorful
July 9th, 2023
Annie D
ace
vibrant and fun image
July 9th, 2023
