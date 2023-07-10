Sign up
Previous
Photo 372
Flight (22)
Dilemma - Switzerland to see the babies or Canada to see my sis?
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th July 2023 2:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flight
,
airport
,
july23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Stop off in Switzerland on the way to Canada!
July 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Tough choice. Cool shot.
July 10th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
I really like that idea😊
July 10th, 2023
