Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 373
Clouds (23)
Birds Eye View from above
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1437
photos
164
followers
226
following
102% complete
View this month »
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
Latest from all albums
555
371
372
506
556
507
373
557
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th July 2023 9:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
july23words
Mags
ace
A wonderful view and the safest seat! My dad (retired USAF pilot) always told me the safest seat on a commercial airliner was right behind the wing. =)
July 12th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you - yes, I’ve heard this from my Canadian family too. They all are or have been involved with airplanes!
July 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close