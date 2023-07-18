Sign up
Zip (14)
On the go again - at the airport on way to Montreal to see more family and friends before heading back home tomorrow night
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
zip
,
july23words
Christine Sztukowski
Have Fun- Beautiful color and texture
July 18th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot and enjoy your trip, Renee.
July 18th, 2023
Diana
Beautiful close up and colours! Have a wonderful trip and safe travels.
July 18th, 2023
