Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 381
System (16)
Saw this sound system where I’m staying - it even takes cassettes which you don’t see so much any more. Photographer lurking in there somewhere too!
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1459
photos
165
followers
226
following
104% complete
View this month »
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
Latest from all albums
378
379
563
513
564
514
380
381
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th July 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
system
,
july23words
Phil Sandford
ace
We had something very similar to this back in the day.
July 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Ha ha! I see you. I still have mine and I still play cassettes and CDs. I'd play vinyl too if my turntable still worked.
July 19th, 2023
william wooderson
I remember cassettes! I once had a portable cassette player which I listened to on the back seat when my parents took me on holiday. Kept me out of mischief (more or less)!
July 19th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Great memories and fun times
July 19th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I like it.
July 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I remember having a Technics system very similar to this. I see the selfie.
July 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close