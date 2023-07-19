System (16)

Previous
Saw this sound system where I’m staying - it even takes cassettes which you don’t see so much any more. Photographer lurking in there somewhere too!
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Phil Sandford ace
We had something very similar to this back in the day.
July 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Ha ha! I see you. I still have mine and I still play cassettes and CDs. I'd play vinyl too if my turntable still worked.
July 19th, 2023  
william wooderson
I remember cassettes! I once had a portable cassette player which I listened to on the back seat when my parents took me on holiday. Kept me out of mischief (more or less)!
July 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Great memories and fun times
July 19th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I like it.
July 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I remember having a Technics system very similar to this. I see the selfie.
July 19th, 2023  
