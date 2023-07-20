Previous
Fire & Ice (11) by rensala
Photo 382

Fire & Ice (11)

My choice of shot on July words is watching the sun (or was it the moon?) through the ice that formed on my window in the plane last night.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours and effect.
July 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise