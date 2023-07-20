Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 382
Fire & Ice (11)
My choice of shot on July words is watching the sun (or was it the moon?) through the ice that formed on my window in the plane last night.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1462
photos
165
followers
226
following
104% complete
View this month »
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
Latest from all albums
513
564
514
380
381
515
565
382
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th July 2023 12:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
abstract
,
july23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours and effect.
July 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close