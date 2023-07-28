Sign up
Photo 390
Uptime (24)
Absolutely no idea what this word means, I think it’s something in relation to computers. For me, this breakfast of fruit and fresh bakery straight from the boulangerie across the street where we are staying constitutes ‘uptime’ very nicely.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1486
photos
166
followers
226
following
106% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th July 2023 10:52am
Tags
food
,
breakfast
,
july23words
,
uptime
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh....that looks so very yummy............
July 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Not a bad way to start the day. It like a page from a food magazine.
July 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Looks delicious!
July 28th, 2023
