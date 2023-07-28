Previous
Uptime (24)

Absolutely no idea what this word means, I think it’s something in relation to computers. For me, this breakfast of fruit and fresh bakery straight from the boulangerie across the street where we are staying constitutes ‘uptime’ very nicely.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh....that looks so very yummy............
July 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Not a bad way to start the day. It like a page from a food magazine.
July 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Looks delicious!
July 28th, 2023  
