Panic (24) by rensala
Photo 389

Panic (24)

When you have no idea where you are after walking around for a hour in a city you’ve never visited before, panic sets in.

But … thank goodness for Googlemaps.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

Dawn ace
A cool street image
July 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely mural! Oh my! Glad you found your way. You aren't alone, right?
July 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very disconcerting. At least you won’t go hungry wandering the streets. Interesting wall art.
July 27th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam - nahhh, hubby with me. It’s lovely here, but we really did lose our way and I had no idea what to shoot for the word ‘panic’ so voila
July 27th, 2023  
Tia ace
Nice street scene! Google maps has come to rescue many times!
July 27th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Pastoral scene in the city. Great image.
July 27th, 2023  
