Previous
Photo 389
Panic (24)
When you have no idea where you are after walking around for a hour in a city you’ve never visited before, panic sets in.
But … thank goodness for Googlemaps.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
panic
,
july23words
Dawn
ace
A cool street image
July 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely mural! Oh my! Glad you found your way. You aren't alone, right?
July 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very disconcerting. At least you won’t go hungry wandering the streets. Interesting wall art.
July 27th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
- nahhh, hubby with me. It’s lovely here, but we really did lose our way and I had no idea what to shoot for the word ‘panic’ so voila
July 27th, 2023
Tia
ace
Nice street scene! Google maps has come to rescue many times!
July 27th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Pastoral scene in the city. Great image.
July 27th, 2023
