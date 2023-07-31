Friends (31)

A fitting last word for the month of July. Our last night in Le Paradou, Provence with our friends Linda and Steven. It’s been a lovely but very fast few days catching up and visiting the amazing sights of the area. As I didn’t take the shot I thought I’d immortalise us into a post impressionist painting (sort of) in tribute to Van Gogh who lived in St Rémy and Arles for a short time. We visited the VG Foundation Gallery in Arles which had six of his works together with a stunning exhibition called Women in Abstraction (1940-1960) of over 50 post impressionist women painters.