Unrealistic Nail (14) by rensala
Photo 407

Unrealistic Nail (14)

Clutching at straws on this one! Can you spot the nail?
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
111% complete

Mags ace
Great candid! Is it in her nose?
August 14th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
I think it is the green thingy of her pink. Great candid by the way!
August 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Is it the green one?
August 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Yes I see the nail. The green one.
August 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Yes a nice candid
August 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
