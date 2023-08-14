Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 407
Unrealistic Nail (14)
Clutching at straws on this one! Can you spot the nail?
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1539
photos
165
followers
223
following
111% complete
View this month »
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
Latest from all albums
539
589
540
406
590
591
541
407
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th August 2023 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nail
,
unrealistic
,
august23words
Mags
ace
Great candid! Is it in her nose?
August 14th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
I think it is the green thingy of her pink. Great candid by the way!
August 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Is it the green one?
August 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Yes I see the nail. The green one.
August 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Yes a nice candid
August 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close