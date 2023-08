Reality (18)

Pablo Volta’s Masculin-Féminin poster sprang to mind when I was thinking about this word. I too the shot at the Design Museum Objects of Desire exhibition earlier this year.



I read that by definition, surrealism seems to separate out reality from unreality. It seems contradictory for the surreal to inhabit the same space as the real, but surrealists are able to show both at the same time in order to change our view of reality.