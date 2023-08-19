Sign up
Photo 412
Simplicity (19)
Today’s breakfast - homemade granola, kefir, raspberries and a touch of cinnamon… simple.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
breakfast
,
simplicity
,
august23words
Sue Cooper
ace
Looks delicious.
August 19th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Simple yes, I love simplicity for breakfast
August 19th, 2023
