Previous
Thought (20) by rensala
Photo 413

Thought (20)

… of the Day - “Life is short, and every moment is precious.” ― Gad Saad

One of our closest friends, at the wedding reception of their son today
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such joy in their smiles! Fab. b/w - fav
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise