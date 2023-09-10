Sign up
Previous
Photo 434
Colours (10)
Hotel lounge room ceiling, although beautiful enough it could be in a church I think
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1618
photos
163
followers
196
following
118% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th September 2023 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
sept23words
Susan Wakely
ace
What a spectacular ceiling.
September 10th, 2023
