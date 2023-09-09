Previous
Under My Bed by rensala
Photo 433

Under My Bed

Today, my bed is in aToledo hotel - nothing too interesting but no fun getting up off the ground
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
118% complete

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Haha I’m with you with getting up off the floor
September 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Cool shot.
September 9th, 2023  
