Clothes (8)

We were sitting having a cocktail after a hard day of touristing and I saw these guys walk past our table, walking at quite a pace. Of course I ran after them to get a shot as they looked so interesting. So voila, todays word of the day. Clothes
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Dawn ace
A nice street candid
September 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So thoughtful of them to provide this great opportunity.
September 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Super candid
September 8th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the feeling of movement and the costumes
September 8th, 2023  
