Previous
Buds by rensala
Photo 431

Buds

And sadly the green light isn’t on so I’m out of juice, so won’t be using these on this trip
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
LOL. That is absolutely excellent!! Love it - great take on bud/s!
September 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Too bad
September 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise