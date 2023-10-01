Sign up
Photo 444
Colourful (1)
The berries were a lovely pop of red against the white plate and delicious crepe. Very very sad and difficult to leave this amazing hotel today
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1646
photos
162
followers
196
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st October 2023 8:42am
Tags
food
,
berries
,
colourful
,
oct23words
Annie D
ace
beautiful composition - looks delicious
October 1st, 2023
