Joyful (6) by rensala
Photo 449

Joyful (6)

Proud dad, joyful bride on our Italy trip last weekend.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Dawn ace
Lovely a beautiful bride and proud Dad
October 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Such an elegant bride!
October 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
October 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A very glamorous bride.
October 6th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot that tells a story.
October 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This must what they meant by a picture is worth a 1000 words
October 6th, 2023  
