Previous
Photo 449
Joyful (6)
Proud dad, joyful bride on our Italy trip last weekend.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
6
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1663
photos
162
followers
196
following
123% complete
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
630
580
448
581
631
449
632
582
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th September 2023 6:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
joyful
,
bride
,
oct23words
Dawn
ace
Lovely a beautiful bride and proud Dad
October 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Such an elegant bride!
October 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
October 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A very glamorous bride.
October 6th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot that tells a story.
October 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This must what they meant by a picture is worth a 1000 words
October 6th, 2023
