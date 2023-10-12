Previous
Artistic (12) by rensala
Artist Serena Huang yesterday at her solo installation exhibition ‘I Saw A Sun & Moon As I Entered Between The 7th & 8th Rib”. Her work was fascinating, exploring the relationship and transformation of energy between our body and the natural world with a body of fabric collage made from recycled fabric samples, painting and video media. Our art group fell in love with her and her work.
https://www.artrabbit.com/events/serena-huang-i-saw-a-sun-and-a-moon-as-i-entered-between-the-7th-and-8th-rib
Beverley ace
You captured a great photo of her, very interesting to read.
October 12th, 2023  
