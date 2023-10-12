Artistic (12)

Sign up
Photo 455
Artistic
Artist Serena Huang yesterday at her solo installation exhibition ‘I Saw A Sun & Moon As I Entered Between The 7th & 8th Rib”. Her work was fascinating, exploring the relationship and transformation of energy between our body and the natural world with a body of fabric collage made from recycled fabric samples, painting and video media. Our art group fell in love with her and her work.
https://www.artrabbit.com/events/serena-huang-i-saw-a-sun-and-a-moon-as-i-entered-between-the-7th-and-8th-rib
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
1
1
Renee Salomon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
art
,
artistic
,
artist
,
oct23words
Beverley
ace
You captured a great photo of her, very interesting to read.
October 12th, 2023
