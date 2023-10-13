Previous
Shiny (13) by rensala
Photo 456

Shiny (13)

This plant in our front garden was covered in sparkly and shiny jewel-like raindrops today - it must have rained a lot earlier for them not to have evaporated.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted, !! even raindrops have their merit !!
October 13th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@beryl 😊 they do
October 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, they almost look like diamonds :-)
October 13th, 2023  
