Previous
Photo 456
Shiny (13)
This plant in our front garden was covered in sparkly and shiny jewel-like raindrops today - it must have rained a lot earlier for them not to have evaporated.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1683
photos
163
followers
196
following
124% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th October 2023 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
shiny
,
raindrops
,
oct23words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted, !! even raindrops have their merit !!
October 13th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@beryl
😊 they do
October 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, they almost look like diamonds :-)
October 13th, 2023
