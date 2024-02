Iconic London (19)

With the BAFTA awards announced last night, I thought film was a good subject for today. The London red carpet premieres you see on TV are usually hosted at the Odeon Leicester Square. The location is also pretty iconic at the very heart of London with a statue of William Shakespeare presiding. For theatre fans the half price on the day ticket booth is here. The shots in this collage were taken a couple of years ago when the statues of famous film icons were erected. Some are still there.