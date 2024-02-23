Sign up
Previous
Photo 574
Iconic London (23)
I’ve taken so many shots of this view but this one from the archives is my favourite. St Paul’s Cathedral with its recognisable dome and the Millennial pedestrian Bridge which leads to the Tate Modern gallery, and itself an icon I think
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2043
photos
173
followers
197
following
157% complete
View this month »
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
10th May 2018 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
cathedral
,
london
,
iconic
Susan Wakely
ace
A great iconic view.
February 23rd, 2024
