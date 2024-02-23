Previous
Iconic London (23) by rensala
Iconic London (23)

I’ve taken so many shots of this view but this one from the archives is my favourite. St Paul’s Cathedral with its recognisable dome and the Millennial pedestrian Bridge which leads to the Tate Modern gallery, and itself an icon I think
23rd February 2024

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Renee Salamon
Susan Wakely ace
A great iconic view.
February 23rd, 2024  
