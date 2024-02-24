Sign up
Photo 576
Iconic London (24)
Central London has the most amazing parks, I guess the most famous is Hyde Park and the Serpentine. You always see tourists congregating here, there’s so much to see and do in this park - this shot from the archives.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2047
photos
174
followers
197
following
157% complete
Views
6
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th November 2023 10:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
london
,
park
,
iconic
